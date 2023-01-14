Country Roads Fire Conference held in Buckhannon.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Country Roads Fire Conference is held at the Event Center in Buckhannon. Fire departments from all over the nation came out to get educated on fire safety and tips.

This is the first fire conference held in Buckhanon. Their hope is to make it an annual event. The Buckhannon Fire Department has been to many of these fire conferences around the nation and thought why not bring one to Buckhannon?

They brought in many speakers from all over the nation to speak on all kinds of fire safety topics.

“We’re trying to cover all faces of the fire service and just bring in people in the North Central West Virginia region who would normally not have the opportunity without spending thousands of dollars,” said Captain Joey Baxa of the Buckhannon Fire Department.

The conference runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.