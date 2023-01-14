Country Roads Fire Conference held in Buckhannon.

Fire departments from all over the nation came out to get educated on fire safety and tips.
Fire departments from all over the nation came out to get educated on fire safety and tips.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Country Roads Fire Conference is held at the Event Center in Buckhannon. Fire departments from all over the nation came out to get educated on fire safety and tips.

This is the first fire conference held in Buckhanon. Their hope is to make it an annual event. The Buckhannon Fire Department has been to many of these fire conferences around the nation and thought why not bring one to Buckhannon?

They brought in many speakers from all over the nation to speak on all kinds of fire safety topics.

“We’re trying to cover all faces of the fire service and just bring in people in the North Central West Virginia region who would normally not have the opportunity without spending thousands of dollars,” said Captain Joey Baxa of the Buckhannon Fire Department.

The conference runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to rollover crash in White Hall
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Vehicle goes over embankment in Randolph County
SHERIFF: Vehicle goes over 30-40 yard embankment
Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a...
Girl finds giant megalodon tooth at Maryland state park
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot

Latest News

Vehicle goes over embankment in Randolph County
SHERIFF: Vehicle goes over 30-40 yard embankment
WVU campus file photo
Arson investigation underway at WVU
Road conditions around 6 a.m. Saturday near Davis
Road and weather conditions in NCWV
Tiar and her sister.
A family looks for help to make 8-year-old’s special wish come true