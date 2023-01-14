Deputies say wanted fugitive found sleeping in stolen car

Fayette County Sheriff's deputies said Kieran Heilner was taken to Southern Regional Jail...
Fayette County Sheriff's deputies said Kieran Heilner was taken to Southern Regional Jail awauting extradition back to Pennsylvania.(Fayettee County Sheriff's Department)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Pennsylvania man is awaiting extradition from Fayette County, West Virginia.

Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies said Kieran P Heilner, 21 of Holland, PA, was arrested for a warrant out of Pennsylvania for unlawful taking of a vehicle.

Deputies were conducting welfare checks in various parking areas to see if anyone needed assistance due to the winter weather and road conditions.

While at a West Virginia national park visitor center, deputies were alerted via their computer system that one of the vehicles there was a stolen vehicle from Pennsylvania.

When deputies approached the vehicle to find a VIN to confirm the stolen status, they found Heilner sleeping inside.

Deputies identified Heilner as a wanted fugitive from the state of Pennsylvania.

Heilner was booked into the Southern Regional Jail to await extradition back to Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairmont standoff near Gateway Connector
Officers respond to reported standoff in Fairmont
$1 million lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
Morgantown police investigating early morning stabbing
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot
Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a...
Girl finds giant megalodon tooth at Maryland state park

Latest News

Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | January 15, 2023
Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | January 15, 2023
Mt. Zion missionary Baptist church in Fairmont held its Martin Luther King Day service.
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist holds MLK celebration service
Fairmont standoff near Gateway Connector
Officers respond to reported standoff in Fairmont
Fire departments from all over the nation came out to get educated on fire safety and tips.
Country Roads Fire Conference held in Buckhannon
Morgantown police investigating early morning stabbing