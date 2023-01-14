Deputies say wanted fugitive found sleeping in stolen car

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Pennsylvania man is awaiting extradition from Fayette County, West Virginia.

Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies said Kieran P Heilner, 21 of Holland, PA, was arrested for a warrant out of Pennsylvania for unlawful taking of a vehicle.

Deputies were conducting welfare checks in various parking areas to see if anyone needed assistance due to the winter weather and road conditions.

While at a West Virginia national park visitor center, deputies were alerted via their computer system that one of the vehicles there was a stolen vehicle from Pennsylvania.

When deputies approached the vehicle to find a VIN to confirm the stolen status, they found Heilner sleeping inside.

Deputies identified Heilner as a wanted fugitive from the state of Pennsylvania.

Heilner was booked into the Southern Regional Jail to await extradition back to Pennsylvania.

