Deputies say wanted fugitive found sleeping in stolen car
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Pennsylvania man is awaiting extradition from Fayette County, West Virginia.
Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies said Kieran P Heilner, 21 of Holland, PA, was arrested for a warrant out of Pennsylvania for unlawful taking of a vehicle.
Deputies were conducting welfare checks in various parking areas to see if anyone needed assistance due to the winter weather and road conditions.
While at a West Virginia national park visitor center, deputies were alerted via their computer system that one of the vehicles there was a stolen vehicle from Pennsylvania.
When deputies approached the vehicle to find a VIN to confirm the stolen status, they found Heilner sleeping inside.
Deputies identified Heilner as a wanted fugitive from the state of Pennsylvania.
Heilner was booked into the Southern Regional Jail to await extradition back to Pennsylvania.
