Elbert Kyle Anderson, 71 of Hacker Valley, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at WVU Memorial Hospital, Ruby Memorial.

He was born February 12, 1951 in Webster Springs to the late Elbert K. and Thelma Simmons Anderson and worked the majority of his life in the coal mines.

He was Christian by faith; enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, growing a fruit garden, and was very much into nature. He enjoyed being as close to nature as possible. He loves sports and was Homecoming King when he played for Webster County.

Kyle is survived by his wife Nora Dean Nichols; children Lance (Joanna) Anderson, Destry Anderson, and Wilma (companion Mike Chisolm) Anderson; brother Jan Anderson; sisters Tewana Burch and Kathie Fisher; grandchildren Emma Chisolm, Ephraim Anderson, Vitressa Anderson, and Leighanora Anderson; his very best friend Derek Lake; and several extended family and friends to mourn his passing.

Private Memorial Services to celebrate Kyle’s life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Anderson family.

