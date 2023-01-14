A family looks for help to make 8-year-old’s special wish come true

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -As she was affectionately known on Facebook by members of the Buckhannon community and beyond, Tiar Wonder Woman Princess was hoping to make her lifelong dream of visiting Disney World come true.

“I never went to Disney before,” Tiar said.

Her mom, Nicole Heckman, explained the eight-year-old had traveled back and forth to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for over a year after being diagnosed with a rare adrenal cancer.

“They said, okay, we found something, and then about two days later. They told us it was this super rare adrenal cancer called adrenocortical carcinoma,” Heckman said.

At Tiar’s most recent trip, the doctor encouraged Heckman to plan any special vacation or events that may want to do as soon as possible, as Tiar had some new tumors.

A gofundme was created to try to raise money for the family to be able to go to Disney.

The family was barely able to make ends meet with all the medical expenses that have come up over the past few years.

“If I went to Disney, and I see one of my favorite Disney characters. I would say hi,” Tiar said.

5 News asked her what was the first thing she would do if she went to Disney and this was what she said.

“I would play games and do the rides like a rollercoaster,” Tiar explained.

Heckman said she has been so grateful for the support from the community, as so many people have become a part of Tiar’s journey.

She added she wants to see her daughter enjoy Disney with the family.

“I’ve never been to Disney, and I always wanted to see the castle and the fireworks. Getting to see her see everything would make me happy,” Heckman explained.

She said updates on Tiar’s journey and a link to the gofundme were on the Tiar Wonder Woman Princess Facebook page.

