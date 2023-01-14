Missing dog reunited with family nearly 3 years later

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly three years ago, a family was vacationing in South Carolina when they lost their dog, Roscoe.

Now, everyone has reunited.

“It was a relief really,” Rachel Day said. “We love Roscoe, everybody loves Roscoe, we’re just so happy that he’s home.”

“He was so excited you could see his little tail wagging in the car when you could see his dad and just all of Calvin’s nieces and nephews just went crazy for him,” Whitney Cruells said. “It was so adorable.”

Roscoe was found and taken to an animal rescue. There, they scanned his microchip.

The family was later contacted, and with the help of volunteers and social media, he was reunited with his family.

Timothy Moymier, a volunteer, drove to South Carolina tasked with helping bring Roscoe home and said he’s one of the sweetest dogs he’s ever met.

“He’s been a joy in the car the whole way,” he said. “He has slept and snored most of the time.”

Back with his family, hugs, kisses and of course treats await in the years to come.

