Road and weather conditions in NCWV

An update on road conditions and weather in NCWV for Saturday.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday brought a steady snowfall that continued into Saturday morning.

As of 6 a.m., many roads in the lowland counties were categorized by WV 511 as ‘yellow,’ meaning drivers should use caution. Others were ‘green,’ meaning conditions are fine.

Road conditions map as of 6 a.m. Saturday
Road conditions map as of 6 a.m. Saturday(WV511)

In the mountainous counties, some roads saw a blanket of snow. None were considered impassable, according to WV 511.

Watch the video about for the latest First Alert Forecast.

