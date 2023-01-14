Road and weather conditions in NCWV
An update on road conditions and weather in NCWV for Saturday.
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday brought a steady snowfall that continued into Saturday morning.
As of 6 a.m., many roads in the lowland counties were categorized by WV 511 as ‘yellow,’ meaning drivers should use caution. Others were ‘green,’ meaning conditions are fine.
In the mountainous counties, some roads saw a blanket of snow. None were considered impassable, according to WV 511.
Watch the video about for the latest First Alert Forecast.
