Road and weather conditions in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday brought a steady snowfall that continued into Saturday morning.

As of 6 a.m., many roads in the lowland counties were categorized by WV 511 as ‘yellow,’ meaning drivers should use caution. Others were ‘green,’ meaning conditions are fine.

Road conditions map as of 6 a.m. Saturday (WV511)

In the mountainous counties, some roads saw a blanket of snow. None were considered impassable, according to WV 511.

Watch the video about for the latest First Alert Forecast.

