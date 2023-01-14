SHERIFF: Vehicle goes over 30-40 yard embankment

The wreck happened Friday near 2043 Buckhannon Pike Rd. in Randolph County.
Vehicle goes over embankment in Randolph County
Vehicle goes over embankment in Randolph County(RCSO)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A driver escaped with only minor injuries after their vehicle went over a 30-40 yard embankment, authorities said.

The wreck happened Friday near 2043 Buckhannon Pike Rd. in Randolph County.

The driver lost control, went off the road, over the embankment and landed on its top, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver was wearing their seatbelt and suffered only minor injuries, according to RCSO.

A winter weather advisory for heavy snow was in effect at the time of the wreck.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to rollover crash in White Hall
Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a...
Girl finds giant megalodon tooth at Maryland state park
Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel slowly makes his way up a ramp prior to making his jump...
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
Driver killed after car hits tree
Driver killed after crashing into tree
Pete White
WVU mourns passing of basketball standout, alum

Latest News

WVU campus file photo
Arson investigation underway at WVU
Road conditions around 6 a.m. Saturday near Davis
Road and weather conditions in NCWV
Tiar and her sister.
A family looks for help to make 8-year-old’s special wish come true
Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | January 13, 2023
Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | January 13, 2023