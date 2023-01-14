SHERIFF: Vehicle goes over 30-40 yard embankment

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A driver escaped with only minor injuries after their vehicle went over a 30-40 yard embankment, authorities said.

The wreck happened Friday near 2043 Buckhannon Pike Rd. in Randolph County.

The driver lost control, went off the road, over the embankment and landed on its top, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver was wearing their seatbelt and suffered only minor injuries, according to RCSO.

A winter weather advisory for heavy snow was in effect at the time of the wreck.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.