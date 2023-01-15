Donald Henry Knight

Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Donald Henry Knight, 89, of Mt. Clare, WV passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at the United Hospital Center.He was born on March 28, 1933 in Barbour County, WV the son of the late Henry Delbert Knight and Margaret Louise Propst Knight.He married Phyllis Grace Hickman Knight on March 8, 1956 who preceded him in death on February 22, 2021.He is survived by one son, Gregory T. Knight of Mt. Clare, WV: four grandchildren, Halee Knight, Heidi Knight, Cameron Miller and wife Angela, Tanner Miller and wife Reagan and two great grandchildren, Kaden and Lawson Miller. Also surviving are siblings, Randall Knight and wife Linda and Janet Randolph and husband Butch.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Margaret Tenney who passed September 2, 2022.Donald was a 1951 graduate of Philippi High School, served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the Coal Industry. He and his wife were members of the Quiet Dell United Methodist Church and were active for many years and he liked to volunteer his time to benefit others and help the community. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid bird watcher.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jenn Sayers presiding. Interment will follow at the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

