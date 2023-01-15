BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Joseph R. Toothman Jr. - (12/16/52-1/13/23), 70, went to take his place in Heaven with the Lord following an extended illness, he was surrounded by his loving family.He was born to the late Joseph R. Toothman Sr. and Mary Goodrich-Toothman in Phoenix Hollow, WV. He is survived by the love of his life Marlene Dale (McIntyre) Toothman, whom he married September 13,1974 and by his mother Patricia A. (Buffey) Toothman, who loved him deeply; his four daughters, Sharon Dale Toothman and fiancé Wilburn (Matt) Mounts of Alderson WV, Maria Ann Toothman of Clarksburg, WV, Jolene Renee Toothman-Mitchell of Stonewood WV and Bobbie Jo Toothman of Stonewood WV; grandson, Brian Joseph Mitchell and fiancé Kylee Banfield, and granddaughters Kathlene Drew Mitchell and fiancé Timothy Sisson, and Rhiannon Arden Haller; great-grandsons Levi “Raccoon” and Wesley “Squirrel” Mitchell; sister, Kimberly Lopez and husband Mike of Nutter Fort, WV; three special nephews Charles Collings and wife Dawnelle of TX, Timothy Crist and wife Susan of OH, and Gary Crist; also several nieces and nephews, Johnna Goodmark, MiMi Lopez, Desiree Brooks, Michael Lopez, Tricia Hagedorn, Luke Lopez, Justin Crawford, Joseph Brown, Melissa McIntyre, Michael McIntyre, and Shawn McIntyre; and several great nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Mike McIntyre and companion Darlene Reynolds and sister-in-law Shane McIntyre.In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by his four sisters; Lynn Toothman, Heidi Betone, Mary Meza, and Karen Jo Thomas; one nephew Sean Toothman; mother-in-law Myrna S. McIntyre of Clarksburg and father-in-law, Carl W. McIntyre of Stonewood.Big Joe was the owner and operator of Clarksburg Radiator Shop and Time Out Bar and Grill. He was a 1971 graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School. He entered the US Marine Corps in 1971. He was an avid fan of the WVU Mountaineers, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the USMC. He loved hunting trips with his best friend Larry Stephens.Joe spent his life taking care of those he loved and those who needed his help. He touched many lives with his generosity.The Toothman family would like to extend their thanks to the hospice team from Amedisys for their care and compassion. We appreciate everything.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Sherman Goodwin officiating and where full military honors will be accorded. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Toothman will be cremated following the services. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.