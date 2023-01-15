Morgantown police investigating early morning stabbing

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday Morning.

The MPD responded to Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency room around 3:30 Sunday morning regarding a man with stab wounds, according to a release from the MPD.

After a preliminary investigation, officers determined the incident happened on Walnut Street near Liquid Lounge around 3:15 a.m., officers said.

The victim’s friends reportedly transported him to Ruby Memorial before notifying MECCA 911.

The MPD did not release the victim’s current condition.

Detectives are currently obtaining evidence related to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.

