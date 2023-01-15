Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist holds MLK celebration service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mt. Zion missionary Baptist church in Fairmont held its Martin Luther King Day service.

The service was to honor the Lord along with Dr. Martin Luther King and all he accomplished. The church sang songs and invited kids from the center of hope after-school academic program to worship along.

Mt. Zion wants to honor Dr. Martin Luther King for his work and legacy as the leader of the civil rights movement. Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist was established in 1902 and Rev. Dr. Mark Staples has served since July of 2017.

The service concluded with a grand finale and a tribute to Dr. king’s, “I had a Dream Speech” with kids and older members singing along.

