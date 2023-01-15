Officers respond to reported standoff in Fairmont

Officers responded to a reported active standoff situation in Fairmont.
Fairmont standoff near Gateway Connector
Fairmont standoff near Gateway Connector(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: The standoff has ended. West Virginia State Police tell 5 News a press release will be sent out with more information.

Officers are responding to a reported active standoff situation in Fairmont.

It started around 3 p.m. Sunday.

911 officials say Pleasant Valley Rd. is shut down by the Gateway Connector to Morris Park Rd.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Officials have not released any other details at this time.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.

