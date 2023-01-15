Police: 3 dead, 2 injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

By Amanda Alvarado, Alec Sapolin, Brian Koster and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Three people died and two others were injured after being shot in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports.

Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. A 48-year-old man and his 8-year-old daughter were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the shooting.

Police confirmed that the man was Angelic Gonzalez’s brother and Miguel Gonzalez’s son.

“This has been a painful week as we face the devastation caused by another horrific act of gun violence in our city,” Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said in a statement.

Investigators are working to find out the motive.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle goes over embankment in Randolph County
SHERIFF: Vehicle goes over 30-40 yard embankment
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot
Tiar and her sister.
A family looks for help to make 8-year-old’s special wish come true
Road conditions around 6 a.m. Saturday near Davis
Road and weather conditions in NCWV

Latest News

Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that...
68 confirmed dead after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
A dead body of a woman is seen under the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a multistory...
Deaths from strike on Ukraine apartment building rise to 25
President Joe Biden and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., enter Ebenezer Baptist Church, on Jan. 11,...
Biden to touch on voting rights in sermon celebrating MLK
Power lines are downed on Chestnut Blvd. in Selma, Ala., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, after a tornado...
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container