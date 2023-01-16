Cat dies in Marion County house fire

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to an early morning structure fire in Marion County.

According to the Marion County 911 Center, the fire started just before 5:30 a.m. off of Snoderly Dr. just northwest of Barrackville.

The Valley Volunteer Fire Department said the home was ruled a total loss and a cat died in the fire.

Crews were on the scene for about two and a half hours extinguishing the blaze.

Authorities did not say what the cause of the fire was or if there were any other injuries.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.