Clarksburg Mission holds MLK Day service

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Mission held a Martin Luther King Day service on Monday.

Toney Dixon of the VA talked and shared a PowerPoint about what Martin Luther King Day is and why it’s celebrated.

About 50 members of the Clarksburg Mission and veterans were in attendance.

“Today is important because Dr. King’s legacy of non-violence and inclusion. It’s just a great opportunity for us to provide information to the community at large.”

Dixon hopes to extend services like this to veterans because their mission is to provide services to the veterans. They also provided personal hygiene kits donated by the American Red Cross, socks, food, water and blankets.

“It’s a day of service, not a day off. Today, we are off from work but here providing service to the community. Sometimes, we provide services to projects like cleaning up a park or cleaning up a highway. This is great because we are working with people.”

Dixon hopes to hold an even larger Martin Luther King Day service next year.

