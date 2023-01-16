Donna Louise Yochym, 69, of Weston passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at her residence.

She was born in Clarksburg on May 26, 1953, a daughter of the late Roy D. Randolph, Sr. and Selma “Dottie” Workman Randolph.

She is survived by her best friend of 59 years, Charles “Greg” Yochym, whom she married 49 years ago on July 28, 1973.

Also surviving are two daughters, Quinn Ryan and her husband Andrew of Coraopolis, PA and Charly Shreves and her husband Terry, II of Weston; five grandchildren, Alec Yochym, Hayden Ryan, Brody Shreves, Brent Shreves and Ethan Ryan; one brother, Ronald Randolph and his wife Roben of Bridgeport; three sisters, Diana Marsh of Clarksburg, Gloria Dennison and her husband Brian of Wolf Summit and Grace Martini of Reynoldsville; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Roy D. Randolph, Jr. and Thomas Randolph; and two brothers-in-law, Gary Yochym and Robert Marsh.

Donna was a former dental hygienist and was currently co-owner of the Broken Wheel Campground. She loved gardening, horseback riding, boating and riding her side-by-side mule with all of her grandsons through the campground. She also enjoyed her annual canoe trips with her sisters and friends. The light of Donna’s life was her grandsons, who were by her side until the very end. Donna was Methodist by faith.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 am with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Interment will be in the Yochym Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.