Driver, passengers walk two miles for help after crashing over embankment, police say

DRYBRANCH, W.Va (WDTV) - A man not used to driving in the snow crashed over the weekend and had to walk two miles with passengers in below freezing temperatures for help.

Authorities received a call from a person at Elk Springs Resort and Fly Shop around 12:45 a.m. Sunday who said he was involved in a single-vehicle accident “somewhere on Dry Branch Rd.,” according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the vehicle went over an embankment on the Elk River side.

Those involved in the wreck told deputies they were navigating around a turn on Dry Branch Rd. and lost control because the driver was not used to driving in the snow.

Because they were unable to call for help due to no cell phone service in the area, they had to walk two miles in below freezing temperatures to find the nearest cabin with people.

Deputies said the crash happened near the Randolph/Pocahontas County line. There were also tire marks in the snow that shows the car losing control off the roadway.

The release from the RCSO said the vehicle went off an embankment and struck a tree. The tree became lodged underneath the vehicle, saving it from rolling over into the Elk River.

There were no injuries in the accident.

