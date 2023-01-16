Extraordinary Mon Health nurse honored with DAISY Award

Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital’s Dr. Chris Edwards, Chief Administrative Officer; Anne...
Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital’s Dr. Chris Edwards, Chief Administrative Officer; Anne Wallace, RN, The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses Recipient; Carla Hamner, Hospital Administrator.(Mon Health System)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - An extraordinary Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital nurse has been honored as a first recipient of The DAISY Award.

Anne Wallace, RN, works in the Emergency Department and has worked for Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital since it opened in December 2021.

Anne was nominated by a family member of one of her patients. The submission said, “This was the best we’ve ever had; my son was cold, sick, and afraid at two years old. She comforted him, gave him coloring books, stickers, and crayons. She made him feel so much better.”

“I was surprised, honored, and humbled to be the recipient of the DAISY Award for what seems like such a small act of kindness and caring,” Anne said.

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

“When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night,” said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, CEO and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation. “Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Mon Health System are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

“Anne is very deserving of this award, she really makes a connection with her patients and treats them like her family,” said Carla Hamner, Hospital Administrator at Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital.

