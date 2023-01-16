Fairmont State begins search for next president

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University released its presidential profile and has officially started accepting applications for its next president.

“Buffkin/Baker worked hard through the end of the year to build out our job description and to be sure they understood what we wanted in our next president,” said Presidential Search Committee tri-chair Jennifer Kinty.

In May 2022, the FSU Board of Governors voted to end Dr. Mirta Martin’s presidency at the university.

In June, the university named Dianna Phillips as Interim President, where she continues to serve.

The FSU Board of Governors approved the university’s Presidential Search Committee in September.

Click here for the Fairmont State presidential profile. Candidate nominations can also be emailed here.

Click here for the most up-to-date information on the presidential search process.

