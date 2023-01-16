First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday.
He talked about funds to redo a problematic Mon County intersection, a focus on Greenbag Rd., and a construction conflict on I-79 that leads to the Pennsylvania state line.
You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.