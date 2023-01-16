First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about funds to redo a problematic Mon County intersection, a focus on Greenbag Rd., and a construction conflict on I-79 that leads to the Pennsylvania state line.

