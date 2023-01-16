First Hope Scholarship payments made to student accounts

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The first-ever Hope Scholarship payments have been made to student accounts and can now be used to pay for authorized educational services, according to State Treasurer Riley Moore.

“This is a great day for school choice in West Virginia,” said Treasurer Moore. “After a tumultuous year of uncertainties and obstacles, families are finally able to put the Hope Scholarship to work for their children.”

The Hope Scholarship Program initially launched for applications last March and was scheduled to issue its first payments in August.

However, a legal injunction handed down last July by a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge halted all activity with the program.

That decision left the nearly 3,000 families who had been awarded the scholarship in a state of limbo over how to educate their children in the current academic year.

The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia however lifted that injunction last October, declaring in a later opinion the Kanawha court had “abused its discretion” and ruling the program was indeed constitutional. The Hope Scholarship Board then met to pass emergency rules that would ensure families could then receive the appropriate amount of funds to which they were entitled for the full academic year.

“We have done our best to ensure all families enrolled in the program are made whole and receive the funds they deserve,” Treasurer Moore said.

On Friday, Jan. 13, 1,610 students received the full-year scholarship amount of $4,298.60, Treasurer Moore said. An additional 187 students received prorated payments of varying amounts, depending on when the student transitioned from a public to nonpublic education environment. The funds are available for use in the program’s Education Market Assistant online portal.

“I know the injunction and the uncertainty it caused created a tremendous hardship on families, and we appreciate the patience they have displayed as we continue to work through the litany of issues it produced,” Treasurer Moore said. “Now that the state Supreme Court has fully upheld this program, we look forward to helping students and their families take full advantage of this program and its benefits for the remainder of this academic year and the school year to come.”

The application period to use the Hope Scholarship for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year will open for new applicants on March 1.

Current Hope Scholarship recipients will be able to begin applying to renew their scholarship on Feb. 15.

