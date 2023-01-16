Lewis County High School wrestling team working hard off the mat

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County High School wrestling team is making waves, not just because of their athletic skill, but because of the care they show for their community.

LCHS wrestling team is more than just a sports team -- even the backs of their shirts say it’s “a way of life.”

This past season they’ve been volunteering their time where needed with manual labor. Whether it’s filling ditches or moving furniture for the veterans museum, they’ve been happy to contribute.

The teams coach, Larry Bush says when they first made the decision to start volunteering there was some pushback, but now they see it as an opportunity to bond for a good cause.

“They don’t understand, ‘I don’t know this kids middle name,’ -- ‘I don’t know what he likes to do,’ so when you go outside that setting, you have team dinners and you actually go work together, you actually get to know each other, and that’s where the team bonding begins,” said Coach Bush.

Coach Bush’s son Trenton is a senior on the team who just scored his 150 career win.

He says practicing makes good habits on the wrestling mat, but also in wanting to do good for others.

“Whenever you do it’s not even really work, it’s just you do it and you help people, it’s just a good thing to do, it’s not even really work anymore,” said Trenton.

Just recently the team pitched in to help one of their assistants whose yard needed backfilling with dirt when a water line was replaced.

Sophomore Kennedy Willison says it meant a lot to her and her family.

“It just means friendship, you know making bonds with people and that’s important to develop as a person,” said Willison.

The wrestling team is also making it an event to attend the other sports teams games and cheer them on.

The team even helps train youth wrestlers -- setting a good example for the next generation.

“Going forward, I think a lot of these kids are going to have a better outlook on wrestling,” said wrestler Kevin Parsons. “Having someone older to look up to helps a lot in this sport, it gives you a role model and someone to model your game after.”

Coach Bush says they’re not looking for any thank-yous, it’s just the right thing to do.

“If you don’t explain to these kids the value of helping someone and actually going out and doing it, they’ll never know,” said Bush. “That’s just what I’m trying to do as a coach.”

