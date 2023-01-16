Man charged with leading police on a pursuit

REEDSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Preston County after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit.

Officers saw 69-year-old Kevin Mayor driving in the parking lot of a Reedsville business that he was not allowed to be at on Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers tried to pull over Mayor on Route 7, he reportedly refused to stop and led police on a chase.

Mayor drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and passed other vehicles during the pursuit, officers said.

Mayor would eventually stop at a convenience store in Masontown but did not comply with officers before being transported for processing, the criminal complaint says.

Officers said Mayor had a BAC of .198 on a secondary breath test.

Mayor has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and fleeing while DUI. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

