Mild, cloudy Monday, rain chances later this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a chilly weekend, today will start the workweek with mild, cloudy conditions. Those mild temperatures will last later this week, but as for how long they last, and what rain chances are like, find out in the video above!

Yesterday ended the weekend on a chilly but sunny note, but today will be different, as a low-pressure system out in the Great Plains will lift warm air into our region via light winds, resulting in highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. However, that same system will push clouds into our region, resulting in cloudy skies. So today will be mild and gray. Then starting at midnight, a line of widespread showers will push in, ahead of the cold front out west. The rain will last well into the night and be steady at times, so the overnight hours will be a little wet. Besides the rain, winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-30s. The rain lasts well into tomorrow morning as well, which means you may want an umbrella for your morning commute. Then after midday, the line of rain will push east of West Virginia. By that time, between midnight to midday, expect about half an inch of rain in much of our region. Thereafter, clouds will break up in our region and result in partly sunny skies. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-50s. Temperatures will stay in the upper-40s to low-50s on Wednesday afternoon and even reach the upper-50s on Thursday. However, between Thursday morning to Thursday evening, another low-pressure system will lift in and bring rain showers into our area, so expect some more rain, and even a few stronger, heavier showers as well. Then leftover moisture and cooler temperatures on Friday will result in rain/snow showers in the mountain counties, so a few mountainous areas may see snowflakes. Over the weekend, temperatures will stay in the 40s and skies will be partly cloudy. So the weekend will be cool and quiet. In short, most of this week will see above-average temperatures and cloudy skies, and rain is expected tomorrow and Thursday.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 54.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with steady rain pushing in after midnight. The rain lasts well into tomorrow morning. Low: 40.

Tuesday: Steady rain during the morning hours. Then before midday, the rain leaves, leaving behind cloudy skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower, during the afternoon. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 56.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 52.

