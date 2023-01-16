Nonprofit: $5,000 reward for information regarding bald eagle shot

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A nonprofit organization is offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding a bald eagle that was shot in Randolph County.

Help Asheville Bears is offering the reward “to bring justice for this beautiful eagle.” HAB was initially started to find people responsible or any information on illegal bear trapping but has expanded its reach to include other types of wildlife.

When the eagle was found just before the New Year, she had been wandering around on the ground, starving for days.

In order to save the bird, part of its wing was amputated.

Dr. Jesse Fallon of the Cheat Lake Animal Hospital said they found shrapnel in her wing and estimates the eagle will need three to five more surgeries over the next several weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous HAB tip line at 1-855-SOS-BEAR.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.