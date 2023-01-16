One taken to the hospital after rollover crash on I-79

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-79 Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash that happened northbound on I-79 at mile marker 121 around 11:20 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said the car rolled over into the median on I-79.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown, officials said.

The Bridgeport Police Department and Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairmont standoff near Gateway Connector
Officers respond to reported standoff in Fairmont
$1 million lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
Morgantown police investigating early morning stabbing
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot
Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a...
Girl finds giant megalodon tooth at Maryland state park

Latest News

W.Va. relaunches Hope Scholarship portal
First Hope Scholarship payments made to student accounts
Fairmont State begins search for next president
Kevin Mayor
Man charged with leading police on a pursuit
WVDOH road crews preparing for snow and ice