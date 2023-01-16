One taken to the hospital after rollover crash on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-79 Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash that happened northbound on I-79 at mile marker 121 around 11:20 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said the car rolled over into the median on I-79.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown, officials said.

The Bridgeport Police Department and Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the crash.

