Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County

GYPSY, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting Monday afternoon in Harrison County.

The reported shooting happened at a home on 1st Street in Gypsy around 3:15 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Authorities on the scene said one person was injured in the shooting.

911 Center officials said they have a suspect in custody, but it is still an active scene.

