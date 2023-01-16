Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GYPSY, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting Monday afternoon in Harrison County.
The reported shooting happened at a home on 1st Street in Gypsy around 3:15 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.
Authorities on the scene said one person was injured in the shooting.
911 Center officials said they have a suspect in custody, but it is still an active scene.
