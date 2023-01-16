Princeton Police investigating reported shooting

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Police Department and Princeton Rescue Squad responded to a reported shooting Sunday evening on South Avenue in Princeton, according to Mercer County Dispatch.

Mercer County Dispatch confirmed their office received “several calls” reporting the incident Sunday Evening. A specific time of the calls was not given as of this story’s publication.

The incident is under investigation by the Princeton Police Department. WVVA will provide updates as we are able to learn more.

