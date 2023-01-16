Several inmates taken to hospital after appearing to overdose at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) were taken to the hospital on Sunday after they gave the appearance of experiencing an overdose.

According to a spokesperson for the W.Va. Dept. of Homeland Security, Andrew Malinoski, “the inmates were transported to the hospital and provided appropriate medical treatment, are alive, and are now back at Southern Regional Jail in the custody of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations.”

He said “no additional information is available at this time as this incident is under investigation by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations Criminal Investigation Division and the West Virginia State Police.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.