Show inspired by Tina Turner coming to the Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A musical stage show inspired by Tina Turner is coming to the Robinson Grand next month.

Suzette Dorsey’s “Forever TINA” will be at the Robinson Grand on Sat., Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.

Conceptualized and launched in Philadelphia and South Jersey, “Forever TINA” is an established touring musical stage show inspired by the music of critically acclaimed singer, Tina Turner.

Featuring Suzette Dorsey as Tina Turner and a 12-member cast of singers and musicians, “Forever TINA” has performed at a multitude of international venues across the British Isles, Europe, the Middle East, Japan, the United States, and a plethora of casinos, festivals, concerts, and corporate events.

“Tina Turner has sold over 100 million records worldwide,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “This makes her one of the best-selling artists of all time. Not to mention her 12 Grammy Awards. This show will feature the music of a true legend.”

“Forever TINA” is a total re-creation of Tina Turner’s exciting, high-energy live concerts and features many classic favorites.

Young said the show is packed with high energy, color, and excitement with a 12-member cast of dancers, back-up vocalists, and world-class band.

Tickets to the show start at $20 and are on sale now. All tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

