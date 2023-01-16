Tougher laws considered for recovery homes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When you rent a home, state law guarantees that a landlord cannot evict you without a court order.

West Virginia Senate Minority Leader Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, believes those in drug recovery deserve the same protection, a guarantee he says could also help neighbors.

“If a person is in recovery, and their homeless, and they’re wondering around at 1 a.m., that many times leads to property crimes and other problems in the city,” Woelfel said Monday to WSAZ NewsChannel 3.

The Senate took quick action on Woelfel’s proposal, passing without opposition last week on the first day of this year’s legislative session.

The proposal, Senate Bill 147, is a pilot program that would impact recovery homes in Cabell County, residences also referred to as sober living homes.

The legislation would the home’s operator like a landlord and those in recovery as the tenant.

“If the person in recovery is using drugs or is violent, then certainly, they’re going to be kicked out summarily because it disrupts the program, but if that person is really going by the rules and somebody just wants them out, this is going to prevent that,” Woelfel said.

The proposal would require a magistrate judge to decide most disputes that rise to the level of eviction, refunds for services not received and return transportation for those brought in from out of state.

SB 147 arrived Monday in the House of Delegates, where Del. Mike Pushkin believes it needs a deeper look.

“It’s not the same type of setting, and it shouldn’t be under the same type of law,” he said.

Pushkin, D-Kanawha, says the proposal will tie up rules enforcement and undercut recovery for more than just one person.

“When one person violates the rules, it could have a detrimental effect on everybody in the house,” he said. “Instead of one person relapsing and one person falling off, it could have a chain effect. That’s why we have to be very careful because this really is a life or death situation.”

Woelfel says the court’s eviction hearing can occur in five days. He believes that’s enough time to enforce the rules and protect everyone involved.

The proposal includes limited exceptions, which would allow for immediate eviction in the case of drug abuse and possession, sexual misconduct, violence and conduct that jeopardizes resident safety.

Lawmakers considered a similar bill last year. The Senate initially favored a statewide law, and ran out of time to accept a pilot program for just Cabell County.

