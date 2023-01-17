Gov. Justice tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the...
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Jan. 8, 2020. Gov. Justice called on state lawmakers Wednesday, July 20, 2022, to meet at the Capitol next week to consider a permanent 10% reduction in the state's income tax. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)(Chris Jackson | AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced Tuesday evening that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Late this afternoon, upon the sudden onset of symptoms, Gov. Jim Justice immediately sought a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive, according to a release from Gov. Justice.

The Governor, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home.

He is being treated by several physicians, including his family physician Dr. Gary Poling, DO, and Dr. Clay Marsh, MD, the State COVID-19 Czar.

Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with over the past few days is being notified. That includes WVU men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins, who was with Justice this morning for a ceremony.

Gov. Justice is in communication with his Chief of Staff and office staff to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly.

This is the second time the governor has come down with the virus. The Governor also tested positive for COVID-19 in January 2022.

At that time, his doctors started him on a course of monoclonal antibody treatments.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four States police activity
NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested after lengthy standoff, firing shots at police
Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Fairmont standoff near Gateway Connector
Officers respond to reported standoff in Fairmont
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Crews respond to multi-car crash involving semi on I-79
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot

Latest News

Upshur County offering emergency volunteer training
Upshur County offering emergency volunteer training
Upshur County offering emergency volunteer training
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | January 17, 2023
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | January 17, 2023
Notable bills introduced on Tuesday