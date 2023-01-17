Gov. Justice tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced Tuesday evening that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Late this afternoon, upon the sudden onset of symptoms, Gov. Jim Justice immediately sought a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive, according to a release from Gov. Justice.

The Governor, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home.

He is being treated by several physicians, including his family physician Dr. Gary Poling, DO, and Dr. Clay Marsh, MD, the State COVID-19 Czar.

Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with over the past few days is being notified. That includes WVU men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins, who was with Justice this morning for a ceremony.

Gov. Justice is in communication with his Chief of Staff and office staff to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly.

This is the second time the governor has come down with the virus. The Governor also tested positive for COVID-19 in January 2022.

At that time, his doctors started him on a course of monoclonal antibody treatments.

