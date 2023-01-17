Officials warn Marion County residents to shelter in place due to police activity

FOUR STATES, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are advising some Marion County residents to stay inside their homes due to ongoing police activity.

Homeland Security is telling people in the area of Portland Lane, Brickhill Road, and Mortar Street in Four States to stay inside their homes, according to a message shared by Marion County Schools.

All these roads are in the area of Four States Road.

The message says school bus routes will be delayed.

It says people should remain in their homes until further notice.

While officials have confirmed few derails, there is a reported standoff at a home in the area.

A 5 News reporter is on the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

