Officials warn Marion County residents to shelter in place due to police activity

Authorities are advising some Marion County residents to stay inside their homes due to ongoing police activity.
Although data shows a decrease, members of the ‘West Ashley Neighborhood Crime Watch’ Facebook...
Although data shows a decrease, members of the ‘West Ashley Neighborhood Crime Watch’ Facebook page often share concerns about safety and problems within the community.(Live 5)
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUR STATES, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are advising some Marion County residents to stay inside their homes due to ongoing police activity.

Homeland Security is telling people in the area of Portland Lane, Brickhill Road, and Mortar Street in Four States to stay inside their homes, according to a message shared by Marion County Schools.

All these roads are in the area of Four States Road.

The message says school bus routes will be delayed.

It says people should remain in their homes until further notice.

While officials have confirmed few derails, there is a reported standoff at a home in the area.

A 5 News reporter is on the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Fairmont standoff near Gateway Connector
Officers respond to reported standoff in Fairmont
Police lights generic.
One taken to the hospital after rollover crash on I-79
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot
Driver, passengers walk two miles for help after crashing over embankment, police say

Latest News

"Listening for Racial Understanding" exhibit at KMCC.
“Listening for Racial Understanding” exhibit at Kelly Miller Community Center
LCHS wrestling working hard off the mat
Lewis County High School wrestling team working hard off the mat
LCHS wrestling working hard off the mat
WVU Medicine Health Report: Weight Loss