Bridgeport Farmers Market announces opening day for outdoor season

Opening day of Bridgeport Farmers Market in 2022.
Opening day of Bridgeport Farmers Market in 2022.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Opening day for the outdoor season of the Bridgeport Farmers Market is just a few months away.

It was recently announced that opening day will be Sunday, May 21.

The market will then be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every proceeding Sunday until October at their Charles Pointe location.

This will be the 15th outdoor season for the Market.

“It’s always nice to have a little bit of a break,” Farmers Market President Amanda Workman said. “A break to recuperate for us and to start thinking about the next season.”

Applications are now being taken for new vendors. All applications must be submitted by April 1.

Send an email to request an application to be a new vendor.

“People reach out to us year round about potentially being a vendor,” Workman said. “We’ve received several messages already from people who are interested who have never been there before.”

Workman also said it was still a little too far out to know if there would be any big changes or additions, but she didn’t anticipate there being much different than the already popular attractions they have in place. More details will be announced before opening day.

Many of the vendors will continue to offer pickup or delivery services throughout the offseason. Click here for vendor information.

To keep up with Market updates, you can follow them of Facebook or by visiting their website.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Fairmont standoff near Gateway Connector
Officers respond to reported standoff in Fairmont
Police lights generic.
One taken to the hospital after rollover crash on I-79
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot
Driver, passengers walk two miles for help after crashing over embankment, police say

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Crews respond to multi-car crash involving semi on I-79
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi