Bridgeport Farmers Market announces opening day for outdoor season

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Opening day for the outdoor season of the Bridgeport Farmers Market is just a few months away.

It was recently announced that opening day will be Sunday, May 21.

The market will then be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every proceeding Sunday until October at their Charles Pointe location.

This will be the 15th outdoor season for the Market.

“It’s always nice to have a little bit of a break,” Farmers Market President Amanda Workman said. “A break to recuperate for us and to start thinking about the next season.”

Applications are now being taken for new vendors. All applications must be submitted by April 1.

Send an email to request an application to be a new vendor.

“People reach out to us year round about potentially being a vendor,” Workman said. “We’ve received several messages already from people who are interested who have never been there before.”

Workman also said it was still a little too far out to know if there would be any big changes or additions, but she didn’t anticipate there being much different than the already popular attractions they have in place. More details will be announced before opening day.

Many of the vendors will continue to offer pickup or delivery services throughout the offseason. Click here for vendor information.

To keep up with Market updates, you can follow them of Facebook or by visiting their website.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.