Buddy has found his new furever home

The staff at Crazy Bone Pet Spa says goodbye to Buddy
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we told you the story of Buddy, the dog who’s been at Crazy Bone Pet Spa for months after his owner passed away while out of town.

The pet spa has been taking care of the 7-year-old dog, and asked the community for help in finding him a new, permanent home.

It was a bittersweet goodbye at Crazy Bone today as the staff handed the leash over to buddy’s new owners.

On Friday, we’ll hear from the Buddy’s new family about what the future hold for them.

