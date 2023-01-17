Crews respond to multi-car crash involving semi on I-79

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash on I-79 in Harrison County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. southbound on I-79 near mile marker 115, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said “as many as” six vehicles were involved in the accident, including one semi truck.

A witness told 5 News someone was attempting to do a U-turn before the crash.

Officials did not say how many injuries there were in the accident.

As of 11:05 a.m., traffic is down to one lane on both sides of I-79.

Responding agencies include Anmoore, Nutter Fort and Stonewood Fire Departments, Harrison County EMS, and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

5 News has a reporter on the scene working to gather more information.

