End of week rain drops temperatures for the weekend

A few snow showers are likely Friday morning.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After rain this morning, we get a break from precipitation for the time being, albeit with extensive cloud cover. Rain showers return with another system in the late Wednesday night hours, lingering through Thursday afternoon. Cooler air seeps in Thursday night behind the system, turning wrap-around precipitation to snow showers for Friday morning. This will just be a dusting for the lowlands, but the mountains could see minor accumulations. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

