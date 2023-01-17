Ernest Nile Griffin, 93, of Bridgeport, departed this life on Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Somerset, PA, on May 25, 1929, a son of the late Ernest Samuel and Mary Alice (Spangler) Griffin. On May 3, 1958, he married Wonda “Chip” Hope Van Horn Griffin, who preceded him in death on February 14, 2018. He is survived by a son, Scott Carlton Griffin; a daughter, Sara McDaniels and her husband Jerry of Boothsville; three grandchildren, Jamie Rochelle Griffin; Dustin Nile Evans and Julia Catherine McDaniels; a great-grandchild, Kaylee Mayle; a brother, Robert Dean Griffin of Griffin; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Griffin and his wife Elsie; and a sister-in-law Mary Lee Griffin. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, where he had served on Church Council and many committees. He attended Washington Irving High School, Class of 1947 and West Virginia University where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict in Africa. He was a partner in Griffin Coal Company and President of Smith Mobile Homes. He was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Condolences to the Griffin Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1766 Milford Street, Clarksburg, on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 10 – 12 noon, where services will be conducted at 12 Noon with Reverend Linda Muhly presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.

