First at 4 Forum: Erica Cunningham

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Erica Cunningham with Homestead Cookies WV joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

She talked about teaching herself how to create a baking business, creating an elaborate yet beautiful cookie, and tips for people who want to spruce up their desserts.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

