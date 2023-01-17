Former WVU player charged with rape in Greece acquitted

Brian Casey Mitchell
Brian Casey Mitchell(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former WVU basketball player charged in a 2011 rape case in Greece has been acquitted on all charges.

Brian Casey Mitchell, who played basketball at WVU for two seasons in 2009 and 2010, has been acquitted.

Federal Public Defender Brian Kornbrath said his office received word Tuesday morning from Mitchell’s attorney in Greece of the update.

34-year-old Mitchell was arrested in Fairmont last August and extradited to Greece.

There is no word on when exactly he will be returning home.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Former WVU basketball player charged with rape in Greece

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Four States police activity
Woman arrested after shots fired in standoff with police
Fairmont standoff near Gateway Connector
Officers respond to reported standoff in Fairmont
Police lights generic.
One taken to the hospital after rollover crash on I-79
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot

Latest News

Texas man pleads guilty to role in $1.6M romance scam plot
Tasty Tuesday: Hometown Hotdogs
Tasty Tuesday: Hometown Hotdogs
Marion County Schools
Window on Marion County school bus shattered in accident, officials say
Legislature considers bringing back death penalty in West Virginia