Former WVU player charged with rape in Greece acquitted

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former WVU basketball player charged in a 2011 rape case in Greece has been acquitted on all charges.

Brian Casey Mitchell, who played basketball at WVU for two seasons in 2009 and 2010, has been acquitted.

Federal Public Defender Brian Kornbrath said his office received word Tuesday morning from Mitchell’s attorney in Greece of the update.

34-year-old Mitchell was arrested in Fairmont last August and extradited to Greece.

There is no word on when exactly he will be returning home.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Former WVU basketball player charged with rape in Greece

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.