Legislature considers bringing back death penalty in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A bill that proposes bringing back the death penalty in West Virginia was introduced in the House of Delegates.

HB 2555 would bring back capital punishment in some first-degree murder cases.

According to the bill’s text, those certain cases would include if the victim was a first responder, if it was a contracted murder and if the murder was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.”

The bill also says all capital punishment cases would be subject to an automatic review by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

West Virginia abolished the death penalty in 1965, and it’s been more than 60 years since the last state-sponsored execution.

Back then, executions were done by hanging or electric chair.

If the bill was to pass, death sentences would be carried out by lethal injection.

However, there is still a long way to go before that could happen.

Currently, the bill is in the House Judiciary Committee.

