“Listening for Racial Understanding” exhibit at Kelly Miller Community Center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -The Kelly Miller Community Center was hosting an art exhibit called “Listening for Racial Understanding.”

As Martin Luther King Day was in January, it was a fitting time to have the exhibit open.

King lead a pathway towards equality, encouraging all people to come together despite their differences.

Program Director at the community center Sherri James said the exhibit does just that.

“It’s 23 conversations with two people, one person of color and one person that is white. They have a conversation answering five questions, and it’s videotaped. After it’s videotaped, an artist views the video, and then they render a piece of art based on that conversation,” she explained.

James said the project originated out of Morgantown thanks to a grant from the First Presbyterian Church in Morgantown.

She added it was a good idea to bring your phone as the exhibit was an interactive experience.

All pieces of art had a QR code linked to a YouTube video of the conversation between the individuals that inspired the artwork.

James said it was important for people to sit down together and have these conversations.

“This is an opportunity for folks to gain a better understanding of a different culture and when you understand a little bit more about someone’s culture. It helps you to come together,” she said.

The exhibit was open until January 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday - Friday or by appointment by calling Sherri James at (304) 629-6777.

