Marvin Wayne Cogar, 64 of Webster Springs passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his home. He was born March 29, 1958 in Buckhannon to the late Ballard Jack and Patricia Ann Cogar.

Marvin attended the Jumbo Community Church and was Christian by faith. He was a former coal miner; a member of the Diana Volunteer Fire Department for over 40 years and the Sugar Creek Sportsman Association Hunting Club; he loved his cat; loved to hunt, fish, and play cards and shoot pool with his friends Zack Cogar and Hunter Davis; and enjoyed helping with the Webster County Woodchopping Festival.

In addition to his parents Marvin was preceded in death by his wife Gladys Cutlip Cogar and step-sons Michael and Jeffrey Gum.

Marvin is survived by his brother Stephen Cogar; sisters Jane (Bill) Lengacher and Anita (Denver Stubbs) Hiley; step-son Mark Gum; step-daughter Lisa Clutter; 3 step-grandchildren; 1 step-great-granddaughter; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and many extended family and friends to mourn his passing.

Friends may join the family for visitation on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Sam Gray officiating. The Diana Volunteer Fire Department will lead the procession to Dave Cogar Sugar Creek Cemetery, Webster Springs where Marvin will be laid to rest beside his parents.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

