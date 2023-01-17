McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested

UPDATE 1/17/23 @ 11:55 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a stabbing that happened Tuesday evening during a robbery at a McDonald’s in Elkview that sent one man to the hospital and ended with another man’s arrest.

Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and malicious wounding charges, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a 56-year-old man, who was a customer inside the McDonald’s, allegedly was attacked inside the restroom by Thornton, who is an employee at the restaurant. Investigators say Thornton was in possession of the victim’s wallet and a bloody fixed blade knife.

The victim was taken to CAMC General with “serious facial injuries and stab wounds to the neck,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. near the Crossings Mall retail complex.

Thornton was arraigned Tuesday night in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

John Ebert, owner/operator of McDonald’s franchises in much of the eastern United States, including in West Virginia, released the following statement:

“The safety and well-being of our customers and employees is always a top priority for my organization. We have no tolerance for violence of any kind and we’re appalled by the situation that took place at our restaurant. We took swift action and I can confirm this individual is no longer employed by my organization. We are fully cooperating with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation.”

ORIGINAL STORY 1/17/23

