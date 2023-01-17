Mild temperatures today, rain later this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a rainy morning, our region should dry out this afternoon, with mild, partly sunny conditions. As for how long these conditions will last, find out in the video above.

Early this morning, a line of steady rain lifted into North-Central West Virginia, ahead of a cold front out west. This rain will still linger throughout the morning hours, as the front pushes towards our region, so expect a soggy start to the day if you’re heading out this morning. It’s not until after midday that the line of steady rain lifts out of our area altogether. By that time, rainfall totals of about 0.5″ are expected across much of our region. Thereafter, clouds will break up throughout the afternoon, leading to partly sunny skies. Combined with southwest winds of 5-10 mph and temperatures in the mid-50s in some areas, this afternoon will be decent. Then overnight, expect lows in the upper-30s, with light southwest winds and cloudy skies. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies are back to being mostly cloudy, so not much sunshine is expected. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-50s in some areas, above average for mid-January. Then tomorrow night into Thursday morning, a warm front will lift into our region, ahead of a low-pressure system out west, bringing our first round of rain showers. The second round then pushes in during the late-morning to early afternoon hours, as the cold front moves in, so expect more rain showers, and even a couple of heavier showers, during the afternoon commute. The rain leaves during the evening, but the back end of the system then pushes in on Friday morning, dragging in cooler air from the northwest and dropping temperatures into the mid-30s. Combined with leftover moisture, this results in snow showers in the mountain counties, which stick around for most of the day. Snowfall totals are uncertain this far out, but not much is expected. Then over the weekend, our region should stay dry, and temperatures should be in the low-40s, around average for January. So this weekend will be cool and quiet. In short, after a rainy morning, this afternoon and tomorrow will be mild and dry, before rain pushes in towards the end of the week.

Today: Rain showers in the morning and early-afternoon, partly cloudy skies by late-afternoon. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 54.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower before midnight. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 40.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 49.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies, with a few showers in the morning and more rain showers, and even a few heavier showers, in the evening. South-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 60.

