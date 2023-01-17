Two Harrison County schools get new PRO

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a new prevention resource officer patrolling the halls of two local elementary schools.

Deputy D.J. Navarini is now the PRO at Norwood Elementary and Nutter Fort Elementary.

He’s one of the first in the state to have that role.

Navarini was on road patrol for a little over six years. Before becoming an officer, he was with Harrison County Parks and Rec. That’s when he knew he enjoyed working with children.

“I enjoy being around kids. They need protection and positive reinforcement to deal with stuff at home and if they need to come to me or a teacher, counselor to deal with that in that situation.”

This is a full time job for Navarini as he splits time between the two schools. He deals with things like crosswalks and school patrol.

He also gives safety lessons at least once a week, for example, dealing with strangers. Navarini wants kids to look up to law enforcement and see them in a positive light.

“It’s important because a lot of kids see a negative light on law enforcement. The old adage is if a parent comes up to us and if their kids are being bad, they say they’re going to take them away. That’s not the case. We want kids to foster a positive relationship with law enforcement and deal with us in a positive light. We are there to help them. We aren’t there to scare them or take them away. We want them to come to us for help.”

Right now, the Norwood and Nutter Fort are the only elementary schools in West Virginia with a PRO. Harrison County has a total of 7 across all of its schools with officials saying they hope to add more in the future.

Navarini says he’s happy to be in this new position.

“I’m just excited to be here. Keep the kids happy. Keep the teachers, admiration happy and look our for them and keep them safe.”

