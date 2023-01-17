Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile

The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.(Hormel Foods)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Planters is looking for its next fleet of college graduates to drive Mr. Peanut across the country in the iconic Nutmobile.

The makers of the Planters brand are looking for three Peanutters to drive a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels, while “shellebrating” the communities they visit.

“This is our second class of Peanutters, and we are excited to keep the Nutmobile rolling along throughout the United States as we visit our fans in their hometowns,” associate brand manager Yemi Gilland said.

The Peanutter position is a full-time, paid, one-year job opportunity from June 2023 through June 2024.

Applicants should be a college graduate with a bachelor’s degree who is proficient in nut puns.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Four States police activity
LATEST: Woman arrested after shots fired in standoff with police
Fairmont standoff near Gateway Connector
Officers respond to reported standoff in Fairmont
Police lights generic.
One taken to the hospital after rollover crash on I-79
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot

Latest News

Tasty Tuesday: Hometown Hotdogs
Tasty Tuesday: Hometown Hotdogs
FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden...
Biden hosts Netherlands PM for talks on tech chips, Ukraine
Marion County Schools
Window on Marion County school bus shattered in accident, officials say
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate charged in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
LIVE: Biden welcomes NBA champ Warriors to White House