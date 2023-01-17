Richard Eugene Jeffers

Richard Eugene Jeffers
Richard Eugene Jeffers(Richard Eugene Jeffers)
By Master Control
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richard Eugene Jeffers, 53, of Walkersville, passed away on January 13, 2023, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Richard was born in Hurricane, WV, on August 1, 1969, a son of Robert Eugene Jeffers and the late Donna Jean Thacker. In addition to his mother, Richard was preceded in death by his step-father, Donald Pitts. Forever cherishing their memories of Richard are two siblings: Eric Arnold and wife, Leann, of Walkersville, and Casey Kerr of Braxton County; two nieces: Shae Arnold and Catlynn Pitts; and four nephews: Sean Arnold, Jacob Kerr, Triston Arnold, and Bryce Arnold. Richard was previously employed with Little Caesars several years ago. He loved spending time at home. Richard enjoyed listening to music and watching scary movies, especially “Friday the 13th”, and “The Dukes of Hazard”. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for him. Richard’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Richard Eugene Jeffers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Four States police activity
LATEST: Woman arrested after shots fired in standoff with police
Fairmont standoff near Gateway Connector
Officers respond to reported standoff in Fairmont
Police lights generic.
One taken to the hospital after rollover crash on I-79
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot

Latest News

Johna Jo Riley Bish
Johna Jo Riley Bish
Marvin Wayne Cogar
Marvin Wayne Cogar
Donna Louise Yochym
Donna Louise Yochym
Charlotte Davidson Soles
Charlotte Davidson Soles