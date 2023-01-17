Richard Eugene Jeffers, 53, of Walkersville, passed away on January 13, 2023, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Richard was born in Hurricane, WV, on August 1, 1969, a son of Robert Eugene Jeffers and the late Donna Jean Thacker. In addition to his mother, Richard was preceded in death by his step-father, Donald Pitts. Forever cherishing their memories of Richard are two siblings: Eric Arnold and wife, Leann, of Walkersville, and Casey Kerr of Braxton County; two nieces: Shae Arnold and Catlynn Pitts; and four nephews: Sean Arnold, Jacob Kerr, Triston Arnold, and Bryce Arnold. Richard was previously employed with Little Caesars several years ago. He loved spending time at home. Richard enjoyed listening to music and watching scary movies, especially “Friday the 13th”, and “The Dukes of Hazard”. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for him. Richard’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Richard Eugene Jeffers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

