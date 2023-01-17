Task force confiscates nearly $100k worth of narcotics

This includes meth, fentanyl, marijuana, and crack cocaine
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Raleigh County drug & violent crime task force executed four search warrants Tuesday morning. Three at the Wilbrian apartments in Beckley and another at a home in the six thousand block of Robert C Byrd Drive in Bradley.

The unit says officers found more than 400 grams of meth, nearly 300 grams of fentanyl, more than 400 grams of marijuana, and nearly 50 grams of crack cocaine. The estimated street value of the narcotics is $98,070.

In addition, police said they seized two A-R-15 rifles, four handguns, and more than $1,700 in cash.

37-year-old Emmanuel Stoumile and 26-year-old Justin Stoumile, both of Beckley, were arrested and face delivery of a controlled substance charges.

Two other men, 36-year-old Raymond Stoumile and Harold Wilson, both from Beckley, have warrants in this case and remain at large.

The drug and violent crime unit is made up of officers and agents from Beckley PD, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies, State Police, the FBI and ATF.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four States police activity
NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested after lengthy standoff, firing shots at police
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Crews respond to multi-car crash involving semi on I-79
Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Brian Casey Mitchell
Former WVU player charged with rape in Greece acquitted
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot

Latest News

New River Gorge National Park expands
Crayton Elza
Man charged with breaking into Harrison County man’s home, shooting him
Webster County vs Gilmer County girl's basketball highlights
Webster County vs Gilmer County girl's basketball highlights
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Sydney Baird
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Sydney Baird
Fairmont Sr vs North Marion Wrestling - 1-17
Fairmont Sr vs North Marion Wrestling - 1-17