Upshur County offering emergency volunteer training

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County is looking to train people to help in emergency situations.

Upshur County is accepting applications for its “Community Emergency Response Team” and “Volunteer in Police Service” trainings.

The classes begin Feb. 7 and the deadline to sign up is Feb. 1.

Upshur County’s Office of Emergency Management will be holding training sessions at the Buckhannon Police Department.

They will be every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and run through April.

The office’s director, Steve Wykoff, said trainees will be learning various strategies to prepare for disaster situations.

“We teach those individuals how to be resilient, how to take care of their friends, family, and neighbors, first take care of themselves until those professional rescuers show up. We’re not trying to replace those professional rescuers. We’re just trying to add an extra layer of safety and security.”

The Volunteer Police Training is part of the Buckhannon Citizen Police Academy.

While people taking the classes won’t be out making arrests or driving an ambulance, Buckhannon Police Chief Matt Gregory said it’s important to get the community involved and said there’s a place for everyone to help, whether it’s administrative, giving presentations or helping guide traffic and crowds.

Officials said having the extra manpower will be a big help.

“My biggest takeaway is for every one of the classes we’ve ever had, we always make really good connections with the community. Those that are generally interested in law enforcement can come and learn about what we do. They’re able to engage with us and get to know us as individuals and strike up some good conversations.”

Gregory said this training was on a three-year hiatus because of COVID-19, but now there’s been a demand for its return.

Mark Best recently moved to the area and is looking to become involved to help keep his neighborhood safe, and he’s hoping other people will do the same.

“I think a lot more people should volunteer because you’ll get a lot of nice peace knowing you’re giving back.”

